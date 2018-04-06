× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/6/18: 1 in 5 Protest, Managing The Masters, & Learning From The Blackhawks

Andrea Hanis closed out the week with Steve Bertrand and they kicked off the show with the concerns coming from the shooting at the YouTube HQ earlier this week, and Adam Ochstein provided interesting perspective on the protest culture we are in and how companies can manage it. Matt McIntree then previewed the biggest golf tournament of the year with input on what it takes to put on the Masters, and Philippe Weiss supported the recent Blackhawks move to reach deep into their lineup for an emergency goalie.