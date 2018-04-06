× White Sox Talk, Holly Simon, “Monkey In The Middle”, Chug Like A Lady, and Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” | Full Show (April 4th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (April 4th) We have the team from Chug It Like a Lady (Liz Waldman, Midwest Market Manager for Saugatuck Brewing and founder of Crafty Women Chicago and Ivana Susic, Illinois Market Manager for Stem Ciders and founding member of Crafty Women Chicago) to discuss their exciting new company. Then, John Bolger jumps on air to discuss the Chicago White Sox on “White Sox Wednesday”. And finally, we welcome Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” who takes listener calls to read their ‘reality’.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

