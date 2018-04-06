Patti and her crew (Jerry Nunn, Elliott Serrano and Jen Zanotti) head to Chicago Costume to get all gussied up for C2E2.
Video: Pretty Late Prepares for C2E2
-
The Political Round Table, The Importance of Sleep with Rob Dybcio, “Binge and Uncork”, “What’s That From?!” and Music from ‘Honey and The 45’s’! | Full Show (Feb 16th)
-
Jerry Nunn: What to look for in April
-
Jerry Nunn: What to look for in March and Jerry celebrates a year of sobriety
-
Video: WGN Radio visits the 2018 Chicago Flower and Garden Show
-
The ‘Flying’ Jerry Nunn: What to look for in February
-
-
Motivational Monday! Giant Steps Hosting 22nd Annual Autism Awareness Month, Trainer Jenn Zanotti, and Who’s Trump Firing Next? | Full Show (March 19th)
-
“Wellness Wednesday” with Dr. Sandy Goldberg. “White Sox Wednesday” With Tim Walkoe and John Bolger. Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” | Full Show (March 28th)
-
Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.23.18: Smooth Operator
-
The Mincing Rascals 04.06.18: The Chicago Tribune logo, warrior mascots, Scott Pruitt, White House Correspondents Dinner
-
Wellness Wednesday with Dr Kathy Tynus, John Bolger, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic”, and an important discussion on workplace toxicity | Full Show (March 14th)
-
-
South Side baseball home opener at Cork & Kerry At The Park – April 5
-
It’s Freak Out Friday! The Best/Worst Star Wars Movies, Trump and Christianity, and Our Loyola Ramblers! | Full Show (March 31st)
-
Video: WGN Radio Recess Goes Curling