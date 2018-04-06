× Top Five@5 (4/06/18): Jay-Z talks politics, Stevie Wonder Joins twitter, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, April 6th, 2018:

Jay-Z opens up and talks politics with David Letterman, a woman asks Ted Cruz to take a D.N.A. test to prove he is human, UFC President Dana White comments on Connor McGregor’s fight with a bus, Stevie Wonder’s first tweet does not disappoint, and Jimmy Fallon sits down with the most recent Trump administration firee.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3488582/3488582_2018-04-06-185622.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​