Top Five@5 (4/06/18): Jay-Z talks politics, Stevie Wonder Joins twitter, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Monday, April 6th, 2018:
Jay-Z opens up and talks politics with David Letterman, a woman asks Ted Cruz to take a D.N.A. test to prove he is human, UFC President Dana White comments on Connor McGregor’s fight with a bus, Stevie Wonder’s first tweet does not disappoint, and Jimmy Fallon sits down with the most recent Trump administration firee.
