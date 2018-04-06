× The Opening Bell 4/6/18: Has The US China Trade War Begun?

All eyes this month have been on US and China, and it looks as though the trade war has begun. Steve Grzanich sat down with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to break down what that means for the markets in the US, and how global business will be impacted going forward since China will likely take some of its business else ware. Brian Sumers then provided the latest form the airlines industry where he noted the lack of pilots, and the airlines feeling that impact.