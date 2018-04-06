The Mincing Rascals 04.06.18: The Chicago Tribune logo, warrior mascots, Scott Pruitt, White House Correspondents Dinner
The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals begin by debating who has the rights to the Chicago Tribune logo on the side of the Tribune Tower following the sale of the building. Then, they discuss cultural appropriation in school mascots. Plus, the Rascals discuss the situation that prompted the door of Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Scott Pruitt to be kicked down as he napped. And, they wonder whether President Trump made the right decision in skipping this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner.
Patti recommends that you read your newspapers in print, and remove the Facebook app from your phone.
Steve recommends that you watch The Masters Tournament
Scott recommends that you check out the Robert Morris University gallery
John recommends that you don’t go to the theaters to see “Ready Player One”