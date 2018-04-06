NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 8: Traders watch President Donald Trump's announcement on steel and aluminum tariffs on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the closing bell, March 8, 2018 in New York City. Despite opposition from his own party and allies abroad, President Trump signed an order on Thursday that will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Susan Schmidt says Trade War with China is a “Big Game of Chicken”
Senior Vice President at Westwood in Dallas, Susan Schmidt joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to break down what a trade war could mean with China and the market’s reaction to President Trump.