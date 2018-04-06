× Susan Schmidt says Trade War with China is a “Big Game of Chicken”

Senior Vice President at Westwood in Dallas, Susan Schmidt joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to break down what a trade war could mean with China and the market’s reaction to President Trump.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3488553/3488553_2018-04-06-180753.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

