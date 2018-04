× Steve Stone: “Sometimes good solid baseball wins the game.”

Steve Stone joins the Steve Cochran Show for his weekly visit to break down White Sox baseball. ┬áSteve says the closest game he’s ever played in was the first World Series game he played in at Baltimore when he woke up to snow on the ground. ┬áHe said when you live in the midwest you have to play in the bad the weather because you need to get the reps in.