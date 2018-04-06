× Steve Cochran Ful Show 04.06.18: Caught Red Handed

What treat do you miss from your childhood? Pudding pops, dunkaroos, Planters cheese balls? We get to the bottom of it! Dometi Pongo stopped by the studio to recap his experience in Memphis this week. We talk Hawks with Coach Q, Sox with Steve Stone and toilettes with Lou Manfredini. Dean Richards is not staying at the Four Seasons this weekend in L.A.. Steve actually thinks he’s going to fix a toilet this weekend.. we will follow up with him on Monday. It’s Masters weekend! Enjoy!