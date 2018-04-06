× Stan Mikita’s grandson Billy joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes at the United Center

Billy Mikita tops off the show with Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes from the United Center and talks about the great honor it is to skate on the ice for his grandfather, Stan Mikita.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3488627/3488627_2018-04-06-200927.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

