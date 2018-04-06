× Sports Songs: A Baseball and Wrestling Edition

They can hit, they can field but can they sing? In honor of the start of the season, Nick Digilio welcomes Rick Gieser of Sports Songs who plays some music performed by baseball players. He also throws in some tunes done by wrestlers since Wrestlemania is happening this weekend.

Like what you hear? Be sure to like Sports Songs on Facebook (/sportssongs)

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)