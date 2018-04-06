× Should they recast the role of General Leia in the next Star Wars film?

Should They Recast Carrie Fisher in STAR WARS: EPISODE IX? With rumors flying around, we discuss this hot topic and the possibility of it happening . We look forward to SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY as merch starts to hit and Denny’s launches a special SOLO inspired menu. Also, we have the latest updates on our big live event SOLO in OHIO in Cleveland coming May 25. Tickets are on sale now! By popular demand, Jimmy Mac’s mom joins us to give her review of THE LAST JEDI. You might be surprised with some of her observations! In headline news, we continue to feature Mark Hamill audio highlights as he continues to shoot straight from the hip on the interview circuit. Simon Pegg reveals interesting insight into J.J. Abrams return to Star Wars and compelling information about Rey’s parents. And, filmmaker Tony Gilroy speaks candidly for the first time ever about his involvement bailing out ROGUE ONE.