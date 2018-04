× Ross Marquand from ‘The Walking Dead’

Ross Marquand plays Aaron on the Walking Dead and joins the Bill and Wendy bonus hour! Ross reflects on last season’s sad finale and the crew guesses what will happen next season. You can see Ross at Walker Stalker Con this weekend at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center.

