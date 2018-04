× Roseanne controversy, new Lord of the Rings series and more with Alex Zalben!

Managing Editor for Decider.com, Alex Zalben, joins the Bill and Wendy show to update us on the important TV and entertainment news. The new Roseanne revival has been causing controversy, Meryl Streep is joining the cast of “Big Little Lies” and the new Lord of the Rings series could cost up to a billion dollars!