× Roe Conn Full Show (4/6/18): Michael Steele & Susan Schmidt talk Trump Trade War, The White Sox’ new food, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for April 6th, 2018:

MSNBC Analyst Michael Steele and Westwood’s Susan Schmidt share their thoughts on President Trump’s trade war with China, Dateline NBC’s Lester Holt talks about tariffs, Russian sanctions and Facebook, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, Levy Restaurants’ Chef Mike Arcomone breaks down the new food at Guaranteed Rate Field, Richard Roeper gives his latest movie reviews, and Stan Mikita’s grandson joins Roe and Anna at the United Center.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3488641/3488641_2018-04-06-211041.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

