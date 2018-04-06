× Michael Steele says the Timing of Russian Sanctions is Suspect

Former RNC Chairman and MSNBC Analyst, Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about President Trump’s trade war with China and the questionable, Russian sanctions going into effect.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3488543/3488543_2018-04-06-173143.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

