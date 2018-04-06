Michael Steele says the Timing of Russian Sanctions is Suspect

Posted 4:55 PM, April 6, 2018, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: Incumbent Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele listens during a session of the RNC Winter Meeting January 14, 2011 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former RNC Chairman and MSNBC Analyst, Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about President Trump’s trade war with China and the questionable, Russian sanctions going into effect.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!