Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: April 6

Posted 1:30 PM, April 6, 2018, by
Google, Trends, 2018, Affluenza, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon, Fleetwood Mac classic, Dreams, Masters Tournament, Ethan Couch, Memphis, Nancy Kerrigan, Olympics, Margot Robbie, Gus Kenworthy, Tonya Couch, Justin Burr, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, WGN Radio, Masonverapaine.com, Google.com, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Jimmy Fallon, Tonight Show

Google Backdrop Wooden (Photo by: Max Pixel of: Freegreatpicture.com)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

Top viewed Youtube video is: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: London Customs Agent Couldn’t Believe John Krasinski Is Married to Emily Blunt

 