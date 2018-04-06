× Good health starts with what we eat and eating well shouldn’t be hard

Farmer’s Fridge creates automated “micro-restaurants” delivered to offices, public lobbies, and airports and every unsold meal is donated to local pantries. The process doesn’t cost the businesses anything, it’s based on customer consumption. Founder Luke Saunders sought to build a company that offer high-quality food fast. And by tasting the results, it’s safe to say this startup succeeded. And stay tuned for a live startup pitch from Pree Walla, co-founder of Preemadonna. Preemadonna is disrupting the nailcare industry with the Nailbot.

Get more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.