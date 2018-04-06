× From the Mountaintop: The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WGN’s Dometi Pongo and Ryan Burrow look into the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, his time in Chicago, and impact on it’s people. Then they travel to Memphis for MLK 50, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s death. Hear their two-part series….From the Mountaintop: The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And watch or listen to Dometi Pongo’s interview with the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Chicago legacy:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3488481/3488481_2018-04-06-151221.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3

Memphis remembers:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3488483/3488483_2018-04-06-151623.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3

Dometi Pongo talks with Rev. Jesse Jackson

Audio:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3488485/3488485_2018-04-06-152025.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3

Video:



More video from Memphis:

