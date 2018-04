× Dr. Demento & John Cafiero on their project “Covered in Punk”

The famous radio personality Dr. Demento joins the Bill and Wendy show with producer and musician John Cafiero. The duo tells us about their CD set titled “Covered in Punk”. Dr. Demento reflects on the music he showcased on his program and the memorable acts he is credited for making famous. You can meet Dr. Demento and John this weekend, April 7th from 1pm-3pm at Rolling Stones Music in Norridge.