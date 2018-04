× Comedian Bobby Slayton recalls his first appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’

Comedian Bobby Slayton stops by the Bill and Wendy show to catch us up on his recent projects, and what he has coming up in the future. Bobby also recalls the first time he appeared on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and how times have changed when it comes to comedians performing on late night television.

