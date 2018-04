× Coach Q: “It’s tough on the mums…being goalie.”

Coach Q joins the Steve Cochran Show for his final visit of the season. Q says they will do exit interviews with all of the players after the season and they will talk about what they liked, what they need to work on, also nutrition and workouts. Q said they don’t like the thought of not being a part of the offseason. He says, “We want to recapture the taste of winning. ”