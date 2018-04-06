A screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Friday, April 6, 2018. The DJIA dropped 572.46 points, or 2.3 percent, to 23,932.76. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
CNNMoney Markets and Digital Correspondent Paul La Monica: Result of the trade war, good chance the markets will bounce back
A screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Friday, April 6, 2018. The DJIA dropped 572.46 points, or 2.3 percent, to 23,932.76. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
CNNMoney Markets and Digital Correspondent Paul La Monica joins John to explain how President Trump’s trade war threats will impact the markets as their volatility continues.