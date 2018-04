× Boomers are retiring. Retiring is the leading cause of bankruptcy. It’s time to plan.

10 thousand baby boomers are turning 65 every day. Genivity is allowing seniors to retire without having to worry about bankruptcy by getting the whole family on board. Founder and CEO Heather Holmes helped create a SaaS platform that offers elder care cost planning. Listen and clear the air and the fear that comes along with elder care.

Get more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.