× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4-6-2018

Today Bill and Wendy have a jam packed show filled with tons of great guests! Comedian Bobby Slayton stops by to talk about his upcoming projects and the first time he appeared on the Tonight Show. The famous Dr. Demento stops in the studio with his producer John Cafiero to talk about their new project “Covered in Punk”. TV expert from Decider.com, Alexander Zalben, updates us on the new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series and Roseanne controversy. Last and certainly not least, Ronny Chieng from the Daily Show comes in studio to talk about coming to America to pursue comedy.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m