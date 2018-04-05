× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/3/2018: Chicago White Sox Season Opener

Brooks Boyer, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing for the Chicago White Sox, explains the process of creating a marketing tactic for the team; Scott Stephenson, Chief Growth Officer at Guaranteed Rate, discusses the Guaranteed “Impact Program” & Sox Partnership; Jim Willits, VP of Sales and Service for Chicago White Sox talks about the ticket sales initiative; and Christine O’Reily, SVP of Community Relations & Executive Director of Chicago White Sox Charities, shares information about the 2018 White Sox Charities Initiative.