The Rundown of the Opening Day Logistics

Bill and Wendy talk with White Sox’s Director of Public Relations, Sheena Quinn-White, to get an insight on opening day logistics. Sheena also shares details about her responsibilities; different interactions you can experience at the games including a Virtual Reality Batting Cage; and much more.

