The Opening Bell 4/5/18: Is Chicago the Next Big Food Truck City?

Kicking off Thought Leader Thursday, Steve Grzanich introduced the newest addition to the Thought Leader lineup, Wayne Janus (President at Whitnell – An Affiliate of Associated Bank) to cover the biggest consumer changes in the tax world. Richard Myrick (Editor-in-Chief of MobileCuisine.com) then joined the show to break down the state of the food truck industry and how Chicago has the potential to be one of the best food truck cities in the country but is being held back by a handful of red tape.