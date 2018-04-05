× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-5-18

We have an amazing show for you this evening. On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Matt Moog, CEO of PowerReviews, about how online reviews are changing the world we live in, former Alderman and civil rights leader Dorothy Tillman remembers the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., Greg Dulli of The Afghan Whigs chats about his career and upcoming show with Built to Spill at the Riv, Monteverde chef Sarah Grueneberg talks about the debut of her new WTTW show, “Dishalicious” and we end the show chatting with “Love” co-creator and actor Paul Rust about the final season of his hit Netflix series.

