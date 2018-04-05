× Sarah Spain on the Chicago Sports Scene, Hot Yoga and The Great Charity Hear the Cheers

Nick Digilio is happy to welcome back to the show ESPN personality Sarah Spain!

In addition to talking about the Chicago Sports Scenes, she discusses her involvement with Hear the Cheers which helps deaf student-athletes get hearing aids which are often not covered by insurance. In addition to an online raffle you can enter, Sarah will be co-hosting a Hot Yoga / Wine fundraiser this Saturday at 105F. For more details, click here.

