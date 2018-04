× Rising filmmaker: Sanicole introduces us to inspiring new short film ‘Training Wheels’

Chicago native, filmmaker Sanicole Young sat down with Marsha Lyles to talk about her journey to becoming a filmmaker, an overview about her new film, ‘Training Wheels’, and gaining attention and support from nationally known actor/comedian Lil Rel.

