Raffi brings his kid-friendly fun-loving tunes to Chicago

He knows his audience and they love him! Raffi Cavoukian gave us “Up on the House-Top,” “Down by the Bay,” and “Wheels on the Bus,” but his next generation of fans may know him even better by songs like “Baby Beluga” and “Bananaphone”!

Raffi has new songs that he’ll be singing, along with his all-time favorites, this Sunday, April 8th starting at 1 p.m. at the Harris Theater in Chicago. WGN’s Vic Vaughn had a chance to speak with Raffi about things like what got him started and who some of his own influences were…