× Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 5: White Sox Radio Analyst Darrin Jackson, NBC Sports Chicago’s Tony Andracki on the Cubs, and ‘Harper Watch’ Continues

On this week’s episode Kevin Powell talks with White Sox radio analyst Darrin Jackson (5:48) about the start to the Sox season, and which prospect gets him most excited? Then it’s Cubs talk with NBC Sports Chicago’s Tony Andracki (24:24). Kevin and Tony breakdown the start to the Cubs season, and discuss the chances Bryce Harper ends up in Chicago.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes and Google Play!