Paul Lisnek's Behind the Curtain: Chicago Opera Theater's Upcoming Gala and Season, and Maestro Hershey Felder Returns to Chicago starring in "Our Great Tchaikovsky" at Steppenwolf

Paul goes behind the curtain this week with Chicago Opera Theater and it’s productions of rarely performed works for a modern era. Joined by General Director Doug Clayton and General Manager of Strategy and Development Ashley Magnus. Upcoming is Gaetano Donizetti’s rarely performed Il Pigmalione presented as Act I followed by Rita, an early and late work of the composer combined in COT unique fashion. They also talk about the upcoming annual gala to take place following the performance on Sunday, April 22nd at Blackstone Hotel. Then, the maestro Hershey Felder returns to Chicago this time inhabiting the persona of Piotr Tchaikovsky, composer of the 1812 Overature, and Nutcracker, Swan lake, Sleeping Beauty. The story behind these magnificent works is told as only Felder, a concert pianist can tell them, and in the interview, he talks about how this show was to be commissioned by Russia but ultimately could never be performed there under the current political climate. Always a fascinating interview. This show plays at Steppenwolf Upstairs beginning April 11th thru May 13th. Tune in and Enjoy!