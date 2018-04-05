× Nothing But the Truth Special Edition | From the Harvard Kennedy School: The Truth About ALL THE QUEEN’S HORSES

Kelly and Tim take this week’s episode on the road. This special edition of NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH was recorded at the Harvard Kennedy School’s screening of the award-winning documentary ALL THE QUEEN’S HORSES. Featured guests include Professor Eugene Soltes -Jakurski Family Associate Professor of Business Administration and author of Why They Do It: Inside the Mind of the White Collar Criminal, Gordon Quinn-Artistic Director and founding member of Kartemquin Films and Executive Producer of ALL THE QUEEN’S HORSES and co-host, professor and the film’s director Kelly Richmond Pope. Take a listen to some intriguing questions often asked after people have learned how one person can steal $53 million without anyone noticing.