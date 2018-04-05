× Nothing But the Truth Episode 5 | Well, Well, Well…The Truth About Wells Fargo

The Federal Reserve recently punished Wells Fargo for years of misconduct. What if fraud was the office culture, what would you do? Would you engage to keep your job or report to the authorities to keep from going to jail? It’s a tough choice. Hear firsthand what it was like inside the Wells Fargo scandal from a former bank branch manager. Hear what the daily pressure was like to meet the monthly sales goals and what happened when this manager decided to speak up.