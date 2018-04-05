× Nothing But the Truth Episode 4 | The Truth about Murder and Fraud

Ever heard of red collar crime? I bet you haven’t. On this episode learn all about red collar crime which is when a white collar crime ends in murder. The house boarder operator who killed her tenants, the nurse who poisoned her patients and the mother-daughter team who were questioned about killing grandma…all for the money. Dr. Rich Brody joins us this week to discuss the history of red collar crime and reviews some rather shocking cases.