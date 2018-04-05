× ‘Love’ co-creator and actor Paul Rust: “I have to fight the knee-jerk response of wanting to be beloved by everybody in order to keep the show interesting”

Actor, comedian, writer and musician Paul Rust joins Justin once again to discuss his great Netflix series, “Love.” Paul talks about why they decided to end the series after three seasons, the evolution of character arcs throughout the series, the creative risks taken with the various storylines on the show, how he has evolved as an actor and creator, the challenge of keeping the show interesting over the course of three seasons, the way the television landscape has changed and what “Love” has done to prepare him for his next project.

