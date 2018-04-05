× John Williams Show Full Podcast 4.5.2018 LIVE From Cork & Kerry At The Park

Today on the show, John Williams comes to us LIVE from Cork & Kerry At The Park for the Chicago White Sox Opener! John speaks with country singer, Brandon Lay, as he prepares to perform the National Anthem for the Opening Day Ceremonies. Beth Grabowski, Director of Marketing for the White Sox, shares the tactics used when it comes to marketing the team. Former left fielder, designated hitter for the White Sox and also current team ambassador, Ron Kittle, expresses his love for the team. Brooks Boyer, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the White Sox, details the feelings that are circulating the field as anticipation builds to see what’s in store this season.