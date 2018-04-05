× How are online customer reviews changing the world we live in?

It’s a special Thursday evening episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Matt Moog, CEO of PowerReviews, about the way online customer reviews are changing the world we live in. Matt talks about the power of the customer review and how ubiquitous it has become, the importance of authenticity when it comes to customer reviews, what reviews bring to the business community, why the optimal rating is 4.5 rather than a 5.0, how the Chicago tech community has grown and evolved, the psychological approach to being an entrepreneur and why he continues to do business in Chicago.

