× Hanging with Elephants at the Elephant Conservation Center in Laos

While visiting Laos, I knew I didn’t want to take an elephant ride, but if the elephant owners don’t have some income, they will sell the elephants to a much worse fate: horrible, cruel circuses. So, I spent time with elephants by feeding them, and bathing them and visiting the Elephant Conservation Center. I had one of the best experiences of my life. What you see may surprise you! Check out my elephant travel video here. For more information about the Elephant Conservation Center, visit https://www.elephantconservationcenter.com/project/endocrinology-laboratory/ .

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram at @DinnerPartyChgo and @WgnRadio and on Facebook at The Dinner Party and @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to The Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano podcast on itunes and Soundcloud. For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.Tv.