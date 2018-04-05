× Greg Dulli of The Afghan Whigs: “I feel tremendously blessed and grateful to have the wonderful audience that I have been able to perform for for 30 years”

Songmaker Greg Dulli of the great band The Afghan Whigs joins Justin to talk about his amazing career, the memories of playing and living in Chicago, his process of creating material, the latest Afghan Whigs record, “In Spades,” how the latest record differs from his previous work, why fans continue to be loyal to the band after 30 years, the importance of constant evolution and upcoming show with Built to Spill at The Riv.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio