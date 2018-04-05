× Former alderman and civil rights leader Dorothy Tillman remembers the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Author, civil rights activist and former alderman Dorothy Tillman joins Justin to discuss the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the events in Chicago surrounding King’s murder. Dorothy talks about how her family was very involved in the civil rights movement, how meeting Dr. King changed her life, what Chicago was like when she came here from Alabama in 1965, her involvement with the Chicago Freedom Movement, where she was when she heard Dr. King was shot, how Chicago reacted to the assassination, how the anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King brings back traumatic memories for her and how Chicago has changed (or hasn’t changed) since Dr. King’s death.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio