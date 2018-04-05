× Dan Fienberg talks the Roseanne Controversies, Jesus Christ Superstar and other TV

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio he discusses some of the controversies surrounding Roseanne, the success of Jesus Christ Superstar and other TV!

Some of those items include: Baskets, Atlanta, Paterno, reboots/revivals, Brooklyn 99, the status of network comedies, and The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.

