Chicago White Sox Broadcaster Ed Farmer reflects on some of his favorite Sox memories

Bill and Wendy broadcast Live from Cork & Kerry At The Park and are joined by Chicago White Sox Broadcaster, Ed Farmer. Ed describes the specifics of Opening Day including the time set for first pitch, the chilly weather the players will be up against, how the roster for the game is looking, and much more. Ed also shares some of his favorite memories and stories from his years of broadcasting for the team.

