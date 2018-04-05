Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) battles for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) as goalie Scott Foster (90) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Blackhawks Crazy: Q and Bowman Staying for Next Season
Chris Boden and Scott King talk about the Blackhawks announcing that both coach Joel Quenneville and general manager Stan Bowman will return for the 2018-19 season. They also recap Wednesday night’s last second victory over the rival Blues in St. Louis. Later on, the guys talk about a special night for emergency goalies everywhere.