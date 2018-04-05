× Bill and Wendy Full Show| Live From Cork & Kerry At The Park 4/5/2018

Bill and Wendy are LIVE from Cork & Kerry At The Park! Today’s guest include Sox’s Director of Public Relations, Sheena Quinn-White; and White Sox’s Announcer, Ed Farmer. Bill and Wendy are joined by Steve Bertrand as they talk everything White Sox, Goose Island Beer Company with President Todd Ahsmann, and much more.

