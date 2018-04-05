× Award-winning chef Sarah Grueneberg dishes on her new cooking show

Monteverde chef Sarah Grueneberg joins Justin once again to discuss hosting the new WTTW series, “Dishalicious.” Sarah talks about returning to television after her run on “Top Chef” and “Iron Chef,” the incredible chefs that are lined-up for the program, what she learned from working on the show, the role the audience plays, how she sees her career evolving, the challenges involved in running a popular restaurant, the importance of having a tremendous team around her and how her work as an award-winning chef helped her hosting this new show.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio