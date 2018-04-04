× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/4/18: Terry’s Volatility Concerns, Budweiser/Beam Partnership, & Wintrust Wednesday

Terry Savage always gets excited when explaining the ins and outs of the market to Steve Bertrand, but with the mass amounts of volatility and the changing business practices, there was a lot to go over. Frank Sennett detailed the latest Chicago tradition of a “beer and a shot” combo with Budweiser partnering up with Jim Beam, and Roy Spencer rounded out this “Wintrust Wednesday” by explaining how his business practices lead to the Lifetime Achievement Award for loyalty.