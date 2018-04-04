× White Sox guru Steve Stone previews the home opener and the long list of young talent on the Southside

White Sox guru Steve Stone joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper (in for Anna Davlantes) to talk about the young core of White Sox players and previews the Sox’ home opener.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3486642/3486642_2018-04-02-185742.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

